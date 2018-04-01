Joel Obi scored a goal to seal Torino’s 4-0 defeat of Cagliari in Saturday’s Italian Serie A game.

Torino's Joel Obi makes World Cup statement with goal against Cagliari

The Super Eagles registered his fifth league goal of the season as Walter Mazzarri’s side sealed their ninth win in the Italian top-flight this campaign.

After playing out a goalless draw in the first-half, Iago Falque, Adam Ljajic and Cristian Ansaldi set the Sardegna Arena alight with goals in the 61st, 65th and 79th minutes.

Obi was introduced for Falque in the 77th minute and the 26-year-old midfielder wasted no time in making his mark. The former Inter Milan player tapped in a pass from Andrea Belotti to complete the rout in the 87th minute.

Obi who returned to the Super Eagles' fold this month after almost four years out, could be in line for his first appearance at the World Cup this year following his impressive performances this season.

Torino remain unmoved in the 10th spot in the Serie A log with 39 points from 29 games and they welcome Crotone for their next league game on Wednesday.