'Klopp has to start winning trophies' - Liverpool boss offered transfer advice by Souness

Jurgen Klopp must “start winning trophies” with Liverpool, says Graeme Souness, who suggests a quality goalkeeper and two more creative midfielders are required to aid him in that quest.

The Reds have remained a competitive Premier League outfit since bringing their German coach to English football, but their wait for silverware goes on.

Kenny Dalglish was the last man to win a trophy with the club in the shape of the League Cup in 2012, and the Champions League remains the only title up for grabs to the class of 2018.

Klopp will be hoping to go close in the challenge for European glory, but has been left in no doubt that tangible success must be achieved soon if he is to keep guiding the club forward.

Reds legend Souness told Sky Sports, while offering transfer advice: “They have to start winning trophies as that is what you are judged on ultimately and that is the only thing that is missing.

"You have to say that whoever is responsible for the players coming in there have done really well.

"There are some fabulous players and Naby Keita is coming in the summer [from RB Leipzig] and he might just give them that extra bit of quality that I think they need in midfield.

"I think they need someone in midfield who sees a different picture. The three that they have got in there today [Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum] - and I include Emre Can in that - are all very good players, all very workmanlike and do a great job for the cause.

"But none of them have got that real magic and maybe he [Keita] will give them that.

"And a goalkeeper and a Kevin De Bruyne and a David Silva."

Souness, who managed Liverpool to FA Cup glory in 1992 added: “I think they are certainly on the right road, they just need to win a trophy.

"And if you win one, then it makes it so much easier going forward because you start to believe in yourself."

Liverpool are set to face Premier League rivals Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the first leg of that contest set to be staged at Anfield on Wednesday.