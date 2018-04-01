Chelsea can keep the pressure on Tottenham for fourth place when the sides return to Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Easter Sunday.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Antonio Conte's side have endured a difficult few weeks and a series of poor results has seen them slip five points behind Spurs, with just eight games to go.

However, a win for the Blues at home against Mauricio Pochettino's men would reduce the deficit to just two points and ensure a tense final run in the remaining fixtures.

Despite finding themselves behind the visitors in the table, the hosts arguably hold a small psychological edge having already beaten them 2-1 in the reverse game earlier in the season.

Game Chelsea vs Tottenham Date Sunday April 1 Time 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN / Telemundo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Premier League and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Chelsea players Goalkeepers Courtois, Eduardo, Caballero Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Zappacosta, Luiz, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Ampadu, Sterling, Chalobah Midfielders Kante, Fabregas, Drinkwater, Barkley, Hazard, Pedro, Bakayoko, Moses, Willian, Scott, Hudson-Odoi Forwards Morata, Giroud

Thibaut Courtois is a doubt for the match as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, while Andreas Christensen could also miss out due to muscle fatigue.

David Luiz remains out for the next few weeks, while Ethan Ampadu is out for the rest of the season. The good news for Conte is that Tiemoue Bakayoko is available again.

Potential Chelsea starting XI: Caballero; Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Cahill; Alonso, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Willian, Hazard; Morata.

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Rose, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Foyth, Aurier, Davies, Walker-Peters Midfielders Lamela, Wanyama, Dier, Sissoko, Dembele, Alli, Eriksen, Moura, Winks, Georgiou, Oakley-Boothe Forwards Son, Kane, Llorente, Sterling

There have been suggestions that Harry Kane could make a shock return to action, but the England international is unlikely to be rushed back.

Toby Alderweireld made a return to action for Belgium during the international break and is likely to rekindle his relationship with Jan Vertonghen at the back.

Potential Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Aurier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Davies; Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son; Llorente.

Betting & Match Odds

Home side Chelsea are deemed favourites to win with dabblebet giving odds of 7/5 on Conte's men. Tottenham are deemed a 21/10 bet to win and a draw is available at 23/10.

Match Preview

The outcome of Sunday's London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham will have a massive effect in determining which team clinches England's final Champions League berth.

Spurs boast a five-point lead over their west London counterparts and their league form - 12 games unbeaten, nine of which were victories - has ensured that they are firmly in the reckoning for a top-four finish.

The reigning champions, on the other hand, have fallen away from their rivals after a dismal spell which has seen them suffer four defeats in their last six league outings, bringing their overall tally of losses in the division this season to an embarrassing eight.

However, a win against Spurs would keep their hopes of securing Champions League football alive and could well provide the sense of impetus that they have been sorely lacking in recent months.

Spurs' attack is somewhat dulled in the absence of Kane, meaning that the Blues' defence have less to fear. Nevertheless, they cannot afford to be complacent against Pochettino's men, who have shown tremendous resilience despite being without their talisman.