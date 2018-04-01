Josh Donaldson took ground balls before Saturday's game and should be ready to return to third base in the "next couple days," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons told reporters.

Josh Donaldson injury update: Blue Jays star to return to 3B soon

Donaldson served as the designated hitter Saturday against the Yankees, his second consecutive game out of the field after a rough opening day in which he struggled making throws across the diamond.

Gibbons insisted to reporters Saturday there are no structural issues with Donaldson's arm, saying he expects the slugger to return to defensive duties soon.

“He’ll be back out there in the next couple days," Gibbons said, via TSN. "He looked good.”