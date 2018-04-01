Pep Guardiola claimed his 50th Premier League win as Manchester City beat Everton 3-1, but an old rival might wonder what took him so long.

Guardiola's latest landmark might not impress Mourinho

The City boss needed 69 games to reach the milestone, while Jose Mourinho got there in record time, requiring just 63 matches with Chelsea.

Guardiola might be second-best to his long-time rival in that regard, but his City side are destined for Premier League glory and have the opportunity to win the title with six games to spare when Mourinho's United visit the Etihad Stadium next weekend.

City were far too strong for Everton at Goodison Park, with Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling on target in the first half.

Next up is Wednesday's trip to Anfield for the first leg of a mouthwatering Champions League quarter-final tie, before the derby showdown next Saturday.