John Wall posts double-double in return to lineup, helps clinch playoff spot

After more than two months on the sideline, John Wall returned to the Wizards' lineup with 15 points and 14 assists in a 107-93 win over the Hornets.

John Wall set to return to Wizards' lineup Saturday as NBA playoffs near

The win moved Washington to 42-34 on the season and clinched a playoff spot.

It was Wall's first game action since Jan. 25. After experiencing recurring pain in his left knee since November, Wall underwent arthroscopic surgery Jan. 31. The initial prognosis called for him to be sidelined six to eight weeks, so he returns right at the back end of that range.

The Wizards have essentially held serve in his absence, winning at a .556 clip (15-12) after playing .542 basketball (26-22) before Wall shut it down.

Nonetheless, his return to the court with seven games remaining in the regular season should give the team a boost ahead of a potential first-round playoff matchup against LeBron James and the Cavaliers.