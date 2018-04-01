News

Bundesliga: Rampant Bayern hammer five past Borussia Dortmund in first half

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Bayern Munich dismantled Borussia Dortmund with an incredible five-goal first-half showing at Allianz Arena in Der Klassiker.

Rampant Bayern Munich hammer five past Borussia Dortmund in first half

Rampant Bayern Munich hammer five past Borussia Dortmund in first half

Having gone ahead through Robert Lewandowski's fifth-minute strike, Bayern soon had their second when James Rodriguez slammed home from close range - moments after Franck Ribery had seen a goal ruled out for offside.

With an assist already to his name, Thomas Muller got on the scoresheet in the 23rd minute when he rounded off a sublime counter-attack.

Dortmund looked to have withstood the worse of the Bayern storm, only for Ribery to bundle in a fourth on 44 minutes as he got a touch to Lewandowski's effort.

And Bayern were not done there, Ribery doubling his tally in stoppage time with a wonderful finish, piling further humiliation on Peter Stoger's side.

The first-half collapse represents the first time since 1978 that Dortmund have conceded five times in the first half of a league match.

