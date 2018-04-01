Bundesliga: Rampant Bayern hammer five past Borussia Dortmund in first half

Bayern Munich dismantled Borussia Dortmund with an incredible five-goal first-half showing at Allianz Arena in Der Klassiker.

Rampant Bayern Munich hammer five past Borussia Dortmund in first half

Having gone ahead through Robert Lewandowski's fifth-minute strike, Bayern soon had their second when James Rodriguez slammed home from close range - moments after Franck Ribery had seen a goal ruled out for offside.

With an assist already to his name, Thomas Muller got on the scoresheet in the 23rd minute when he rounded off a sublime counter-attack.

Dortmund looked to have withstood the worse of the Bayern storm, only for Ribery to bundle in a fourth on 44 minutes as he got a touch to Lewandowski's effort.

And Bayern were not done there, Ribery doubling his tally in stoppage time with a wonderful finish, piling further humiliation on Peter Stoger's side.

The first-half collapse represents the first time since 1978 that Dortmund have conceded five times in the first half of a league match.