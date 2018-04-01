News

Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018: Steve Nash, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd get call

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2018 boasts quite a backcourt.

Standout guards Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Ray Allen and Maurice Cheeks are among the headliners in the group, which was officially unveiled Saturday after the names of several selections had leaked out earlier in the week.



Others in this year's class include legendary coach Lefty Driesell and WNBA stars Tina Thompson and Katie Smith, along with Charlie Scott and Dino Radja, longtime NBA executive Rod Thorn, Golden State Warriors president Rick Welts and pioneering women's player Ora Mae Washington.

Among the finalists who didn't make the cut this time were Chris Webber and Rudy Tomjanovich.

