Defoe denies Watford in stoppage time

Jermain Defoe struck deep into stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Bournemouth at Watford on Saturday, ending Javi Gracia's 100 per cent home winning record in the Premier League.

Goals from Kiko Femenia and Roberto Pereyra appeared to have done enough for the home side, who had dug deep to hold the lead, but second-half substitute Defoe punished slack defending to secure a share of the spoils at Vicarage Road.

Despite an encouraging start, Bournemouth found themselves trailing early on through Femenia's first Premier League goal, which was aided by a deflection.

The visitors were gifted an equaliser on the stroke of half-time when Jose Holebas bizarrely opted to push the ball away with his hand inside the area, leaving Josh King to coolly convert from 12 yards.

Watford were seemingly jolted back into life by Gracia at half-time as they appeared more aggressive at the start of the second period and Pereyra put them ahead in the 49th minute – a deflection benefiting the hosts again.

But they were unable to maintain their level and Bournemouth levelled right at the end, Defoe capitalising on a loss of concentration by smashing home from close range, ending Gracia's run of three successive home wins at the start of his Watford tenure.

