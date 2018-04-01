Mohamed Salah has equalled a record held by Robin van Persie and Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring the winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Salah equals Cristiano Ronaldo & Van Persie's Premier League goal record

The Liverpool attacker has now scored in 21 games of the Premier League season, and is only the third person since 1992 to do so.

Ronaldo managed the feat in 2007-08, as Manchester United romped to the Premier League title. The Portugal international, once the most expensive footballer in the world, scored a total of 31 times, with Sir Alex Ferguson's men beating Chelsea to the league trophy.

Van Persie also achieved the feat whilst at United, netting 26 times as United again won the title, in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season, with a gap of 11 points to nearest rivals Manchester City.

Salah will surely end the season without a Premier League winners' medal around his neck, with Pep Guardiola's City just two games away from being crowned champions.

However, he may well end up with the Golden Boot on his mantle, as he currently sits five goals ahead of Tottenham's Harry Kane in the top scorer race.

The Egypt international's stock at Anfield continues to rise, following an electric debut season thus far. He's so popular in his home country that some people voted for him to become their new president.

Signed for a fee of £34 million from Roma in the summer, the former Chelsea winger has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, while also spearheading the club's charge in Europe.

Liverpool will face City in a Champions League quarter-final, with Salah scoring seven goals in 10 continental games as Jurgen Klopp's men have swatted aside the likes of Maribor and Spartak Moscow. Indeed, the Reds beat both sides 7-0 in the group stages, and also demolished FC Porto 5-0 in the knockout stages.

The excellent form of both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the three forming an exceptional forward line at Anfield, has also aided Salah.

Firmino, impressive both out wide and in a central role, has scored 23 goals in all competitions, while winger Mane has contributed 15 goals to the cause.