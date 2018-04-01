West Brom sunk closer to Premier League relegation as Burnley edged to a nervy 2-1 victory at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Barnes, Wood leave Baggies clinging on

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood - both scorers in the Clarets' win at West Ham last time out - struck either side of half-time to consign the home side to a crippling eighth straight league defeat.

Salomon Rondon did grab a reward for his efforts with a well-taken consolation in the 83rd minute, but the Baggies largely lacked the necessary verve to break down the best defence outside the top six.

AS IT HAPPENED: West Brom v Burnley

Barnes' 22nd-minute strike would have been a worthy winner alone, the bulldozing forward exhibiting his classier side by hooking in Aaron Lennon's cross amid a one-sided first half.

Instead, Sean Dyche's side established a buffer when Wood forced in a second in the 73rd minute and that proved important as Rondon soon halved the deficit.

West Brom forced a late scramble and knocked on the door but the comeback ultimately fell short, leaving Alan Pardew's men 10 points shy of safety and with their dwindling chances of survival seemingly set to evaporate over the remaining six fixtures.

Key Opta Stats: