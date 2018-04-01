Barnes, Wood leave Baggies clinging on

West Brom sunk closer to Premier League relegation as Burnley edged to a nervy 2-1 victory at the Hawthorns on Saturday.
Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood - both scorers in the Clarets' win at West Ham last time out - struck either side of half-time to consign the home side to a crippling eighth straight league defeat.
Salomon Rondon did grab a reward for his efforts with a well-taken consolation in the 83rd minute, but the Baggies largely lacked the necessary verve to break down the best defence outside the top six.
Barnes' 22nd-minute strike would have been a worthy winner alone, the bulldozing forward exhibiting his classier side by hooking in Aaron Lennon's cross amid a one-sided first half.
Instead, Sean Dyche's side established a buffer when Wood forced in a second in the 73rd minute and that proved important as Rondon soon halved the deficit.
West Brom forced a late scramble and knocked on the door but the comeback ultimately fell short, leaving Alan Pardew's men 10 points shy of safety and with their dwindling chances of survival seemingly set to evaporate over the remaining six fixtures.
Key Opta Stats:
- Burnley have won six away games this season, one more than in their three previous Premier League campaigns combined (5).
- West Brom have lost eight consecutive Premier League games, their longest losing run in the competition. It’s their longest losing run in the top-flight since a nine-game streak ending in September 1985.
- Alan Pardew has collected just 12 points from a possible 84 in his last 28 Premier League games as manager of both Crystal Palace and West Brom (W2 D6 L20).
- Ashley Barnes is the second Burnley player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances after Sam Vokes did so between May and August 2017.
- Chris Wood has found the back of the net in each of his last three Premier League games, scoring four in the process.
- Indeed, Wood (9) has had a hand in more Premier League goals this season than any other Burnley player (8 goals, 1 assist).
- Aaron Lennon has assisted a team mate in back to back Premier League games having registered just one assist in his previous 72 in the competition.
- Salomón Rondón has scored three and assisted one more in four Premier League matches against Burnley.