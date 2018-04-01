Iborra and Vardy win it for 10-man Foxes as Murray pays penalty

Glenn Murray had a penalty saved before Vicente Iborra and Jamie Vardy struck late for 10-man Leicester City as they beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 to prevent the Seagulls from all but securing their Premier League status.
Kasper Schmeichel was at fault for Chelsea's extra-time winner as Leicester were knocked out of the FA Cup last time out, but he was a hero for the Foxes on this occasion.
The Dane got down low to his left to deny Murray, who had missed a gilt-edged chance in the first half, after Harry Maguire brought down Jose Izquierdo.
And Leicester quickly took advantage of that let-off as Iborra popped up to settle what had for the most part been a disappointing contest.
Iborra glanced Ben Chilwell's left-wing cross into the bottom-right corner, yet there was another twist in the tale as Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi was sent off for a second yellow card.
But the visitors held firm despite their numerical disadvantage and Vardy added late gloss to the scoreline with an injury-time tap-in, Brighton unable to claim a win that would have seen them go nine points clear of third-bottom Southampton. Instead, they remain six points clear of the drop.
Key Opta Stats:
- This was Brighton’s fourth Premier League home defeat, and first against a non ‘big-six’ side.
- Wilfred Ndidi’s red card was Leicester’s fourth of the season in the Premier League – no side has been shown more (level with Chelsea and Watford).
- This was the 23rd away Premier League game in which Leicester had a player sent off, but only the second they went on to win (also beating Hull in December 2014).
- Jamie Vardy has scored in five of Leicester’s last six away league games, with the other game in that run ending 0-0.
- Vicente Iborra has scored in back-to-back Premier League games, after netting in just one of his first 14 in the competition.
- 38% of Iborra’s goals in the big five European leagues have been headers (12/32).
- Kasper Schmeichel has saved three of the 14 Premier League penalties he’s faced – the same number his father Peter saved during his time in the competition (21 faced).