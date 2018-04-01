Paul Pogba has returned to Manchester United's starting line-up for Saturday's clash with Swansea City at Old Trafford.

Man Utd team news vs Swansea City: Pogba and Alexis Sanchez return

The midfielder was benched for the Red Devils' last game in the FA Cup against Brighton amid criticism over his performances in recent weeks.

United manager Jose Mourinho refused to answer questions on Pogba's form ahead of the Premier League match, but did insist that it had nothing to do with his hamstring injury back in September that sidelined him for two months .

Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku start ahead of Pogba in attack for the home side, who make five changes from their 2-0 win over Brighton.

Alexis returns having been left out against the Seagulls while David de Gea comes back in for Sergio Romero, who does not make the bench after picking up an injury while on international duty with Argentina.

Victor Lindelof is prefered to Eric Bailly at the heart of the defence while Ashley Young has shaken off a knee injury to start ahead of Luke Shaw, who makes the bench.

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; Matic, Pogba; Mata, Lingard, Sanchez; Lukaku.

Swansea City XI: Fabianski; Van der Hoorn, Fernandez, Mawson; Naughton, King, Clucas, Olsson; Ki, Dyer; A Ayew.