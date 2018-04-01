Russian soccer team makes 6,200-mile trip for game, leaves with 0-0 draw

Russian second-division soccer team Baltika Kaliningrad made a 10,000-kilometer journey to face Luch Vladivostok in the far east of Russia on Saturday but headed home with only a goalless draw from one of the longest away trips on the planet.

Baltika, based in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad found between Poland and Lithuania, traveled to Vladivostok hoping to boost its promotion hopes. But the team probably didn't have many supporters make the trip given the continent-spanning journey of more than 10,000 km — about 6,200 miles.

Although the team will have traveled by airplane, even that trip would have taken over 12 hours.



Easy choice for Baltika Kaliningrad, who travelled 10,000km for a goalless draw with Luch Vladivostok on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/3MWL0aQ9D6

Any fans hoping to drive would have needed to give themselves approximately five-and-a-half days, or 134 hours — and that is not counting the return trip.

For comparison, a trip from Seattle to Boston — and back — would run about 6,100 miles.

Anyone who did make the journey from Kaliningrad probably felt somewhat let down by the goalless stalemate in Vladivostok.