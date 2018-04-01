Braves reporter Kelsey Wingert has broken eye socket after being hit by foul ball

Braves sideline reporter Kelsey Wingert suffered a fractured eye socket after being hit by a line drive during Friday night's game, she said on Twitter early Saturday.

Wingert, who works for Fox Sports South, was stationed near the dugout when she was hit by a foul ball in the seventh inning. She was transported to a local hospital and underwent a CAT scan, but tweeted shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday that she was back home and recovering.



Back home. I have a fracture in my eye socket, but it could have been MUCH worse. I really appreciate all the tweets, calls and texts.

There’s nothing that @Starburst jellybeans can’t fix right? My rockstar friend @KelsWingert is back home and doing well after getting hit in the eye on a foul ball last night working the @Braves game! Talk about a warrior! pic.twitter.com/mTWHIjEUe5

As word of her injury spread, friends and co-workers reached out to send their best wishes.



ICYMI, my Fox Partner @KelsWingert got hit in the eye with a line drive foul ball during the #Braves game. She is at the hospital now and is doing better. Continued Prayers & Support please for a safe recovery. She’s a GAMER!!!

Wishing you a speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing you back at the ballpark soon! https://t.co/0ww4KWsFiC

Fox Sports South released a statement Saturday afternoon saying Wingert "is resting comfortably and expected to make a full recovery in the near future. We wish Kelsey the absolute best and look forward to having her back in the rotation very soon."

Wingert has worked Braves games since 2016.