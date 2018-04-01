News

Braves reporter Kelsey Wingert has broken eye socket after being hit by foul ball

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Braves sideline reporter Kelsey Wingert suffered a fractured eye socket after being hit by a line drive during Friday night's game, she said on Twitter early Saturday.

Wingert, who works for Fox Sports South, was stationed near the dugout when she was hit by a foul ball in the seventh inning. She was transported to a local hospital and underwent a CAT scan, but tweeted shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday that she was back home and recovering.




As word of her injury spread, friends and co-workers reached out to send their best wishes.




Fox Sports South released a statement Saturday afternoon saying Wingert "is resting comfortably and expected to make a full recovery in the near future. We wish Kelsey the absolute best and look forward to having her back in the rotation very soon."

Wingert has worked Braves games since 2016.

