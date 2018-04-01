Former Baylor football coach Art Briles and former president Ken Starr received nearly $20 million combined in previously undisclosed settlements after leaving the university amid a sexual assault scandal, The Dallas Morning News reported Friday.

Art Briles, Ken Starr collected nearly $20M combined from Baylor after sexual assault scandal

Briles received $15.1 million from the school while Starr got $4.52 million. The Dallas Morning News learned of the settlements after obtaining Baylor's 990 filing to the IRS this week, which is required annually of non-profit organizations. The settlements are expected to allow Baylor to avoid any potential lawsuits with both Briles and Starr.

Briles, who was fired in 2016, still had eight years and $39 million remaining on a 10-year contract when he was dismissed. Briles led Baylor to back-to-back Big 12 titles in 2013 and 2014, but he has not been able to find another full-time coaching job since his firing. The former coach filed and then dropped a libel lawsuit against university officials in 2017.

Starr was initially demoted from president and then later resigned after Baylor faced criticism for the handling of sexual violence allegations and other complaints involving students and football players. The scandal led to multiple investigations into Baylor's handling of the accusations by Texas Rangers, McLennan County District Attorney's office, U.S. Department of Education, Big 12 and NCAA.

MORE:

Art Briles' appearance at coaches convention canceled



One investigation led by the law firm Pepper Hamilton produced a 13-page "findings of fact," and the report indicated football staff members did not report inquiries into alleged sexual assaults by players. The report also revealed school administrators encouraged victims to not report their complaints.

Briles and Baylor issued a joint settlement statement in June 2016 and both the coach and the university acknowledged "serious shortcomings in the response to reports of sexual violence by some student-athletes, including deficiencies in university processes and the delegation of disciplinary responsibilities with the football program."