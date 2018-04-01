Cricket: Streak shocked by Zimbabwe sacking

Heath Streak has spoken of his shock at being sacked following Zimbabwe's failure to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

Streak shocked by Zimbabwe sacking

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) reportedly asked Streak to resign as head coach this week along with batting coach Lance Klusener, bowling coach Douglas Hondo and other members of his team.

Captain Graeme Cremer is also said to have been relieved of his duties after his side were unable to get through qualification on home soil for next year's showpiece in England and Wales, although there has been no official confirmation.

Streak said in a statement released on Saturday: "It is with great regret and shock that I was told by [Zimbabwe Cricket] that myself and my coaching team must resign by 3pm yesterday, failing which we would be fired.

"I chose not to resign as I believe this to be degrading to our national players and my technical team. As a result, we have been dismissed with immediate effect."

Streak added: "Thank you to my staff who worked tirelessly, often going for months unpaid and having had two pay cuts during their tenure but still had that unwavering professional commitment.

"To Graeme and all the players, thank you for your patriotism and commitment to our Chevrons team. I wish you all the very best for the future. I am deeply saddened that my journey with you ends here. Hopefully our paths will meet again in future."

Former South Africa paceman Allan Donald expressed his bemusement after learning of the Zimbabwe cull.

"So @ZimCricketv sack the entire coaching staff because they didn't qualify for next year's @cricketworldcup 2019 in England," he tweeted.

"WOW that's hectic and I really thought that Heath Streak was doing a good job with this group of players."