Paul Pogba has been named in Manchester United's starting XI to face Swansea City on Saturday, ending a run of three successive matches on the bench.

Pogba starts after three Man United games on the bench

The France international has struggled for form over the last couple of months and been in and out of the United team as a result.

He last started a United game against Crystal Palace on March 5, when Jose Mourinho's side came from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

But his performance on that day did little to convince his manager, who subsequently left the former Juventus man out of his starting XI for games against Liverpool, Sevilla and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Pogba was also left in reserve during the international break against Colombia, coming on in the second half as France lost 3-2 at home.

However, he started and scored four days later when Didier Deschamps' men beat Russia 3-1 in Moscow.

Ashley Young has been passed fit to feature from the start as well, while Alexis Sanchez comes back into the line-up after he was dropped against Brighton.