Salah marks Klopp milestone with late winner

Mohamed Salah struck a late winner as Jurgen Klopp marked his 100th game in charge of Liverpool with a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Crystal Palace.
The Egyptian scored his 29th goal of a hugely impressive debut season in England, his 84th-minute finish completing Liverpool's turnaround at Selhurst Park.
Luka Milivojevic converted a13th-minute penalty to give the hosts a half-time lead after Loris Karius' decision to rush out and confront Wilfried Zaha had resulted in a blatant foul on the Palace player.
AS IT HAPPENED: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
READ MORE: Klopp confirms Liverpool captain
READ MORE: Liverpool’s 10 worst signings of the Premier League era
READ MORE: Lallana’s injury curse continues as sub is subbed
However, Sadio Mane equalised four minutes after the break to draw Liverpool level, steering home James Milner’s low cross from the left.
The goal was the highlight of an eventful game for the Senegal international, who had a first-half effort chalked off, was booked for diving before the break and then somehow avoided seeing a second yellow card for deliberate handball.
Salah sealed the comeback with a composed finish, controlling the ball neatly before prodding beyond Wayne Hennessey to lift Liverpool up to second in the table.
Key Opta Stats:
- Liverpool have now won 679 top-flight away games – no side has ever won more (level with Arsenal).
- Mohamed Salah has now scored in 21 different Premier League games this season; a joint-high for a 38-game season in the competition (Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007-08 and Robin van Persie in 2012-13).
- Salah has been involved in 38 Premier League goals this season (29 goals, 9 assists), the most by any player in the competition since Luis Suarez in 2013-14 (43).
- Crystal Palace are the first team to lose three consecutive Premier League home games thanks to goals conceded in the final 10 minutes (88th vs Tottenham, 90th vs Man Utd and 84th vs Liverpool).
- Sadio Mané became the joint-highest scoring Senegalese player in Premier League history, equalling Demba Ba’s haul of 43 in the competition.
- It was also Mané’s fifth Premier League strike against Crystal Palace – more than he’s got against any other opponent.
- No player has won more Premier League penalties this season that Wilfried Zaha (4), while Luka Milivojevic has taken (8) and scored (7) the most spot-kicks this season.
- Christian Benteke has missed 20 of the 22 big chances he’s had in the Premier League this season, more than any other player.