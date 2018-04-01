Joshua vs. Parker results: Anthony Joshua wins decision, wants Deontay Wilder fight

The heavyweight division took another step toward unification on Saturday, March 31, as Anthony Joshua now holds three of the four major heavyweight straps.

Joshua vs. Parker fight results, live updates, round-by-round scoring

Joshua has been the talk of the heavyweight division for nearly a year, and on Saturday he (kind of) showed why, as the 28-year-old Briton won a unanimous decision, 118-110 twice and 119-109 on the scorecards.

Make no mistake: It was a messy, boring fight that was met with a chorus of boos when "AJ" took the microphone in his home country.

Parker put together a good game plan, keeping Joshua off balance and out of rhythm for the duration of the fight.

Joshua proved — one way or the other — that he's still at the top of the food chain in the heavyweight division.

Deontay Wilder, Line 1.

(All times Eastern).

Joshua vs. Parker results

6:41 p.m. FINISH: Anthony Joshua wins the unanimous decision, 118-110 twice and 119-109. Sporting News had the fight scored 116-112.

6:38 p.m. Round 12 to Joshua (10-9, 8-4 Joshua): Like everyone expected, it was a tactical showcase not ending in a knockout. In any case, it was an ugly, sloppy fight, not fun by any stretch, but it should result in a Joshua victory. We go to the scorecards.

6:34 p.m. Round 11 to Joshua (10-9, 7-4 Joshua): Joshua landing some more jabs and he landed a really good left hook later in the round. We're heading to Round 12.

6:30 p.m. Round 10 to Joshua (10-9, 6-4 Joshua): Joshua was the aggressor again as he was in the early rounds. He was looking for the uppercut again and seemed to land a glancing blow. Parker is still doing an excellent job of not letting Joshua land any combinations or settle into his offense. Not much happening but Joshua is keeping Parker on his heels.

6:26 p.m. Round 9 to Joshua (10-9, 5-4 Joshua): These rounds are so close. Both guys are matching each other's outputs, but Joshua did a bit more in Round 9 to win: he was looking for the jab and he still wants to land the uppercut, which he's tried about 10 times or so in this fight.

6:22 p.m. Round 8 to Joshua (10-9, 4-4 all): Another very close round. Joshua is getting a little busier and looking for to land, looking for a big shot. He did land a left hook, but it wasn't clean.

6:18 p.m Round 7 to Parker (10-9, 4-3 Parker): Joshua needs to get busier, put more on Parker. Parker is fighting very similar to Takam: moving and creating weird angles and keeping Joshua off balance. It's a close fight. Very close.

6:13 p.m. Round 6 to Parker (10-9, 3-3 all): There's the answer: Parker attacking Joshua a bit more in this round and it resulted in some good offensive exchanges. Parker is keeping Joshua from settling in to anything. I don't expect that to last much longer.

6:09 p.m. Round 5 to Parker (10-9, 3-2 Joshua): Joshua doing more work with the jab in this round, and Parker is slowing down a little bit. He's not moving laterally as much. He did do good work though, landing a glancing right hand. Not sure what more Parker can do, but this was his best round.

6:05 p.m. Round 4 to Joshua (10-9, 3-1 Joshua): These early rounds have been close both ways, but Joshua is controlling the distance and trying to devote a bit more to the jab here. He's looking for a big right hand and missed a few times. Parker keeps moving, which will work to his advantage, but it might not work on the scorecards.

6:02 p.m. Round 3 to Joshua (10-9, 2-1 Joshua): Joshua settling in now, landing a big combination on Parker halfway through the round. Parker fighting smart, but he hasn't really done anything to get Joshua's attention yet. He's working in the jab in opportune moments, but Joshua isn't bothered yet.

5:57 p.m. Round 2 to Parker (10-9, 1-1 all): Parker finding a home with the right hand so far. Joshua is looking for some body shots to try and slow Parker down, and he's connecting some. A better round for Parker, who was in the center of the ring more often. Joshua needs to get a little busier here.

5:54 p.m. Round 1 to Joshua (10-9, 1-0 Joshua): Could have gone either way, really, but Joshua pushed the action and did a good job cutting off the ring for about two minutes in the round. Not a whole lot of action connecting, just jabbing out so far.

5:50 p.m.: Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker both introduced, and from here on out you'll get round-by-round scoring. Enjoy the fight.

5:43 p.m.: Crowd is restless as both the Samoan and New Zealand national anthem are playing, with lots of noise and some boos.

5:39 p.m.: Joshua and Parker both in the ring now, national anthems ensuing.

5:33 p.m.: Parker in the ring now, and the crowd erupts as Joshua is shown on the big video board.

5:29 p.m.: Parker making his way to the ring while 80,000 chant for Anthony Joshua. I don't see how that would make anyone comfortable.

5:24 p.m.: Over 78,000 expected in Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The crowds that Joshua is able to draw is unbelievable.

5:00 p.m.: Hello and welcome to SN's live coverage of Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker. Be sure to check out the undercard results below, along with everything you need to get primed for tonight's superfight.

4:15 p.m.: Hello, all. We are 45 minutes from air time for Joshua vs. Parker. In the meantime, throw a follow to @SN_boxingring on Twitter for the latest news, notes and more.



Anthony Joshua: 242 pounds

Joshua vs. Parker undercard results

— Alexander Povetkin defeats David Price via fifth-round knockout.

— Josh Kelly defeats Carlos Molina via unanimous decision.

— Joe Cordina defeats Hakim Ben Ali via fourth-round knockout.

— Joshua Buatsi defeats Pole Bartlomiej Grafka via decision (six rounds).

— Mose Auimatagi Jr. defeats Morgan Jones via KO (sixth round).

