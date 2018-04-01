Aaron Judge starting in center field Saturday after Yankees' early injuries

Eyebrows were raised at Yankees spring training when Aaron Judge was spotted taking fly balls in center field. Now it appears that extra work might come in handy.

Aaron Judge could see time in center field after early Yankees injuries

Judge will start Saturday's game against the Blue Jays in center field, making his first major league appearance at the position. Giancarlo Stanton will get the start in right.



Judge is playing CF today with Stanton in RF. First pitch of Yankees at Blue Jays is 4:07pm on @YESNetwork and WFAN. pic.twitter.com/WzHWqFa72r

— Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) March 31, 2018



The Yankees acknowledged Friday that Judge might move over from right field to center at times while Aaron Hicks recovers from an intercostal strain that landed him on the disabled list after the season opener. While Brett Gardner is set to be the primary center fielder during that time, manager Aaron Boone is wary of wearing out the veteran.

“We’re obviously in a situation of need right now, but we still have to protect (Gardner), especially with four days on the turf (in Toronto) and going back for a day-game when we get home," Boone said, via the New York Daily News. "We’ve got to think big picture on this as well.”

All 170 of Judge's appearances in the field to date have been in right, though he played center field 11 times in Triple-A between 2015 and 2016.

Judge took fly balls in center field during batting practice Friday and pronounced himself up to the challenge.

“I’ll be ready to go,” he said. “There’s more ground to cover but the reads are easier. You get true reads instead of those nasty top-spin liners right at you in the corners. I’ll be comfortable if they call on me to play center.”