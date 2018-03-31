Mark Rypien found success in nearly everything he did as an athlete, from his days as a three-sport star in high school to excelling at Washington State and being named Super Bowl MVP with the Redskins.

Mark Rypien details mental health issues, suicide attempt in effort to help others

In the years since he retired from the NFL, though, Rypien has seen his mental health deteriorate to the point that he first threatened to kill himself, then actually made an attempt to do so, he told the Spokesman-Review in a wide-ranging interview.



@MarkRypien doesn’t know if he has CTE: diagnosis can only be made with an autopsy. But both the Spokane sports legend and his wife, Danielle, can identify the signposts. Read about his struggle with traumatic brain injuries: https://t.co/u5lc3QV73q pic.twitter.com/jMTzU2i1Tc

— SpokesmanReview (@SpokesmanReview) March 30, 2018



Rypien, now 55, played in the NFL from 1986-97, then returned for a final season in 2001. His post-retirement experience has followed a similar pattern to others who spent decades playing football, with mood swings and memory loss preceding increasingly erratic behavior that sometimes turned violent.

Several years ago, Rypien left a 20-minute audio suicide message for his wife, Danielle, and vanished. He eventually resurfaced, unharmed, but couldn't find the relief he sought. An unspecified period of time after that, Rypien took 150 Advil with a bottle of Merlot. His wife revived him by "pouring hydrogen peroxide and activated charcoal down his throat to get him to vomit up the pills," according to the account.

Rypien was not hospitalized after that attempt, in part because he feared the stigma that might be attached if the news got out.

“The hard part of being a ‘figure’ – it’s not like I can just go to the hospital and have everyone learn I’m suicidal," he said. "This will be a story.”

Rypien said he's sharing his story now because "silence is the killer." Part of the impetus for him to come forward was the recent suicide of 21-year-old Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski. He hopes speaking frankly about his mental health might help encourage others to seek help if they need it.



Take it from me—no matter how strong someone appears on the outside, anyone can be struggling inside. Please reach out for help.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255



First Call for Help: 509-838-4428

— Mark Rypien (@MarkRypien) March 30, 2018



“Let’s address this now,” Rypien said. “Let me share my story so others can share theirs. Let’s get rid of this silence that happens when you’re caught up in this cycle and you don’t know how to find the help I’ve been afforded. There are ways to get help. There’s great work going on in our community. But we need to team up and do more.

“My story is impactful because people see me in a different light. I want them to see me in an accurate light. I’ve been down the darkest path. I’ve made some horrible, horrible mistakes. But I’ve given myself a chance to progress forward.”