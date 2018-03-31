Darron Gibson is to leave Sunderland "by mutual consent", the Championship club have announced.

Gibson to leave Sunderland following suspension

Republic of Ireland midfielder Gibson, who joined Sunderland from Everton in January 2017, was suspended by the club on March 18 after being charged with drink-driving.

Gibson has not played for Chris Coleman's side since January 1 due to injury, and the former Manchester United man's contract was due to expire at the end of the campaign.

A statement on Sunderland's official website read: "Following the conclusion of his recent suspension, Darron Gibson will leave Sunderland AFC by mutual consent."

Gibson is due to appear in court on April 17.