The Nuggets fell to the Thunder in a 126-125 overtime loss Friday, but it came as a surprise to many that Carmelo Anthony didn't play a single second in the fourth quarter.

Carmelo Anthony sits out entire 4th quarter of Thunder’s OT loss

With 2:22 remaining in regulation, Anthony was about to check himself in but opted to remain out after Jerami Grant sunk a 3-pointer that put the Thunder up six.

"I was sitting for the whole fourth and there was like two and some change on the clock," Anthony said, via ESPN. "[Grant] hit that 3, so it was like just let him continue to go out there and just play it out and see what happens. But then we wind up going to overtime."

Anthony later revealed that he told Thunder coach Billy Donovan to keep Grant in the game. Grant was having a strong night and the veteran didn't want to break the unit's rhythm. Anthony said it's the first time in his career he can remember telling a coach to play someone else that late in a game.

"I think I've done it before, but not that late in the game, and in the quarter," he said. "I've done it before where a guy has it going and didn't want to break his rhythm. A lot of times when guys have it going like that, especially role players guys, bench guys, that gives them confidence, that you do believe in those guys. But not that late in a game like that, never did that."

Donovan said that he was "fine" with Anthony's decision because it was a "sign of unselfishness and wanting someone else to do well."

"It was kind of a hard thing, I wanted to put Melo back in the game, but I think that unit was playing so well at that particular time, we were on a pretty good run, we were playing good, Jerami made a 3 when I wanted to put Carmelo back in," Donovan said. "Carmelo's always been a team guy, I think he felt like 'OK, Jerami's playing well, let him go, let him play.'"

MORE:

NBA wrap: Rockets win 11th straight, Gerald Green nearly breaks Mike Dantoni's hand



Even with the limited play, Anthony scored 23 points and played a total of 33 minutes. The veteran returned at the start of overtime, but it was the first time that Anthony didn't play in the fourth quarter of his 44 career overtime games.

"Of course I wanted to be there, but that wasn't my decision to make, so I kind of leave that to coach on that one," he said.