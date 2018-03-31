Warriors clip Roosters' wings to go top, Manly beat struggling Raiders

New Zealand Warriors proved they can cope without Shaun Johnson in a 30-6 win at Sydney Roosters which put them top of the NRL, while Manly Sea Eagles piled more misery on Canberra Raiders.

Playmaker Johnson was ruled out of Saturday's clash at Allianz Stadium due to a groin injury, but his replacement Mason Lino grasped his chance by scoring 18 points in a second defeat of the season for the Roosters.

The Warriors had never won their first four NRL matches of the season, but Stephen Kearney's men achieved that feat by beating a Roosters side who have been billed as title contenders.

Latrell Mitchell put the home side in front with an early try, rounding off a slick move involving Cooper Cronk, Luke Keary and James Tedesco, but that proved to be a false dawn.

Lino levelled after taking an offload from Tohu Harris to dot down and the rampant Warriors were 18-6 up the break courtesy of further scores from Leivaha Pulu and Solomone Kata.

David Fusitu'a rose to take a cross-field kick from Lino and flopped down for a fourth Warriors try on the hour, the Samoan stand-off converting and landing three penalties in the second half of a clinical Warriors win.

Tom Trbojevic scored a try and created the other four before limping off with an ankle injury as Manly beat the Raiders 32-16 at Lottoland.

Matthew Wright claimed a double in the Sea Eagles' second win of the season, but Trbojevic, Curtis Sironen and Kelepi Tanginoa (both knee) sustained injuries as Canberra suffered a fourth loss from as many games.