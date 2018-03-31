Bernard Foley became the youngest Australian to score 800 Super Rugby points as the Waratahs beat the Brumbies 24-17, while Robert Du Preez inspired the Sharks to a high-scoring victory over the Blues on Saturday.

Foley makes history in Waratahs win, Du Preez masterclass sinks Blues

It proved to be a disappointing night for David Pocock, who went head-to-head with Australia team-mate Michael Hooper in his 100th Super Rugby appearance on his return from a 12-month sabbatical.

Foley had an evening to remember, though, the Wallabies fly-half reaching the 800 landmark with his fourth penalty of the game as the Waratahs recorded back-to-back wins - and only their fourth in Canberra.

The Waratahs suffered an early blow when Israel Folau sustained a suspected hamstring injury, but they led 13-11 at the break, with Taqele Naiyaravoro going over just before the interval after Lausii Taliauli got on the end of a clever kick from Wharenui Hawera to score the only Brumbies try.

Naiyaravoro touched down in the corner to complete a double just after the interval and although Hawera slotted over his third penalty soon after, the Brumbies made too many mistakes and were starved of possession.

Foley had a mixed night from the tee but was on target with another two penalties either side of Hawera's fourth and the Waratahs defended resolutely to claim the Dan Vickerman Cup.

Du Preez racked up 38 points in the Sharks' entertaining 63-40 victory over the Blues at Eden Park.

The fly-half was successful with all 13 kicks and scored one of six Sharks tries, with the home side crossing five times in the second half but unable to prevent a fourth defeat out of five.