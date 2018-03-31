Stuart Broad feels he proved he has "a lot to offer" England on day two of the second Test against New Zealand after his "rubbish" performances in the Ashes.

Broad feeling back in the groove after 'rubbish' Ashes

Broad took only 11 wickets at an average of 47.72 as Australia hammered England 4-0 to regain the urn.

The 31-year-old worked to improve his action before the series against the Black Caps and that appears to have paid off.

Broad was outstanding at Hagley Oval on Saturday, taking 4-38 as New Zealand closed on 192-6 after being reduced to 36-5 in reply to the tourists' 307 all out.

READ MORE: Warner in tears as disgraced vice-captain admits international career may be over



READ MORE: The c-word - Cricket Australia’s refusal to call it cheating risks alienation

READ MORE: Buchanan - Sympathy for Smith after scandal

Asked about the work he put in ahead of the series, Broad said: "It didn't take a lot effort to change it, because I was rubbish, to be honest, in Australia.

"I got to a place where it doesn't really matter which way the ball was going for me, because my philosophy has always been if I hit fourth stump, if it goes either way you are in the game. But it was the lack of bounce I was getting because of my wrist.

"I didn't want to work with any coaches because I just wanted to get the feeling back and I've got that. My stride pattern... everything with my bowling today I felt in full control.

"I could run in on a line at off stump, let the ball go with full effort and the ball was bouncing through, it had pace, it was nipping and it's quite an exciting place to be.

"I'm 31, I'm not 35 or 36. I still feel like I've got a lot to offer and when you see improvements over a relatively short period of time, like I have, that gives you a lot of energy and a really good feeling, because I do feel like I've got a lot to offer, but I had to improve and over that short period of time I think I have."

He added: "I felt in the best rhythm I've felt for a couple of years, running in today."