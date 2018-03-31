Gambia welcomed back into Comm Games

It's official, The Gambia can compete at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The African nation, which has only just rejoined the Commonwealth, was given the all-clear to take part in the Games by the Commonwealth Games Federation's general assembly on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

The decision to include the nation, which will field a team of six athletes, brings the number of competing nations and territories to 71.

CGF president Louise Martin said it was a significant development, with The Gambia unable to compete at the Glasgow 2014 Games due to their withdrawal from the Commonwealth the previous year.

"We've worked hard over the past three to four months to ensure they could get in," Ms Martin said.

"It brings the family back together again, we're now back to 71."