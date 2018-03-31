IPL: Sunrisers replace banned Warner with Hales

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed England batsman Alex Hales as a replacement for David Warner.

Sunrisers replace banned Warner with Hales

Warner and Steve Smith were this week suspended from playing for Australia and in Australian domestic cricket for their part in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

The duo were also banned from competing in the 2018 Indian Premier League just over a week before the tournament gets under way.

READ MORE: Warner in tears as disgraced vice-captain admits international career may be over



Sunrisers on Saturday announced that opening batsman Hales will get his IPL chance in the absence of Warner.

Hales went unsold in the IPL auction but the 2016 champions moved swiftly to bring in the clean-striking 29-year-old - who has scored one Twenty20 international hundred and seven half-centuries.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was appointed Sunrisers skipper following Warner's suspension.

Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension for carrying out the ball-tampering plot. All three players have the right to an appeal.