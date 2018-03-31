LeBron James said his latest record-breaking feat was a "special moment" but means more to youngsters in need of "hope" than it does to him.

LeBron: Double-digit record a special moment

The legendary Cleveland Cavaliers forward passed the great Michael Jordan's mark for the most consecutive double-digit scoring games in NBA history in a 107-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

James was given a standing ovation when he was presented the game ball during a short stoppage in play at a sold-out Quicken Loans Arena after scoring at least 10 points in 867 career games in a row.

The 33-year-old said: "It will probably go in my trophy case with a lot of accomplishments in my life.

"That's a good moment, a special moment not only for myself but for my family and for so many kids that look up to me for inspiration to know that you can actually go out there and do it.

"Where I've come from, brought up 30 minutes south of here, and the statistics is always stacked up against you, and for me to be in this position today, being able to accomplish something that a lot of people thought would not happen again or be able to break a record like that... It means a lot for me, and it means more to the youth that kind of needs hope."