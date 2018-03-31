Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted midfielder Jordan Henderson would remain as captain of the Premier League club.

Henderson to remain Liverpool captain, says Klopp

Henderson's position has been questioned with Naby Keita set to arrive from RB Leipzig in the off-season and another midfielder potentially heading to Anfield with Emre Can likely to exit.

The England international, 27, was appointed as Liverpool captain in mid-2015, replacing Steven Gerrard.

While Virgil van Dijk was recently appointed Netherlands skipper, Klopp said he had no plans to make a change at Liverpool.

"Hendo is doing an incredible job here. If you ask me, 'Am I thinking about giving the armband to someone else?' then no," he told reporters.

"Captaincy feels like a joy in the first moment and then from that moment on it's only work.

"I don't think if I asked in the dressing room, 'Who wants to be captain next year?' that 28 arms would go up.

"What we need at Liverpool are these kind of players who are leaders. Hendo and Virgil are leaders and that's cool.

"But I am not half as much interested in the captaincy role than you all are."

Third in the Premier League, Liverpool visit Crystal Palace on Saturday.