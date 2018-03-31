MLB: Scherzer dominates Reds in season debut

Max Scherzer started his 2018 MLB season just where he left off last year, leading the Washington Nationals past the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Scherzer dominates Reds in season debut

Scherzer earned his second straight National League Cy Young award last season, edging out Clayton Kershaw and his team-mate Stephen Strasburg.

He fired six scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over the Reds. Scherzer allowed just five hits and one walk while striking out 10. He also lasted 100 pitches while helping the Nationals win their opening-day game.

Bryce Harper helped Washington at the plate, collecting two hits and a walk. Ryan Zimmerman and Brian Goodwin drove in the two runs.

After missing almost all of last season with a torn ACL, Adam Eaton returned to the Nationals' lineup to collect a hit, a walk and a run scored. Eaton's ability to provide steady leadoff production could help the Nationals maintain a more steady offense this season.

POLANCO, PRICE PRODUCE

Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco went three-for-four with three runs scored, four RBIs, a walk and a stolen base. One of his three hits was also a game-winning three-run shot in the top of the 13th. Polanco has struggled for consistency during his short MLB career, but could be ready for a breakout.

Red Sox starter David Price returned to form Friday by tossing seven shutout innings with five strikeouts in a 1-0 win over the Rays. Price showed his former team what they are missing by allowing just four hits and zero walks.

DREADFUL DONALDSON

Dealing with a dead arm, Blue Jays slugger Josh Donaldson did not do well in his first game as designated hitter, striking out three times in an 0-for-four game. Donaldson has not yet recorded a hit this season as he tries to fight through some arm tiredness.

HOSKINS ON FIRE

Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins could be in for a monster season.

Hoskins became just the second Phillies player since 1961 to have three extra-base hits in his first four at-bats of a season. The only other Philly to do it was Ruben Amaro Jr. in 1992.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh Pirates 13-10 Detroit Tigers



Washington Nationals 2-0 Cincinnati Reds



New York Yankees 4-2 Toronto Blue Jays



Miami Marlins 2-1 Chicago Cubs



Boston Red Sox 1-0 Tampa Bay Rays



Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Atlanta Braves



Texas Rangers 5-1 Houston Astros



Arizona Diamondbacks 9-8 Colorado Rockies



Los Angeles Angels 2-1 Oakland Athletics



San Francisco Giants 1-0 Los Angeles Dodgers



Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 San Diego Padres

CARDINALS AT METS

Two predicted playoff teams face off in an early-season series filled with talent. A sore back delayed the start of Jacob deGrom's spring, forcing him to miss the season opener, but his 12:1 K:BB ratio in 7.2 innings once he was on the mound bodes well for the season. Michael Wacha will get his season started for the Cardinals, who were led by Jose Martinez in the first game loss.