Cricket: England take control in Christchurch

England took control of the second Test against New Zealand as their seamers starred in Christchurch on Saturday.

After Jonny Bairstow (101) brought up his fifth Test century to take England to 307, the tourists' pacemen made the most of the new ball at Hagley Oval.

Stuart Broad (4-38) and James Anderson (2-43) struck early to reduce the Black Caps to 36-5 in their first innings.

But BJ Watling (77 not out) and Colin de Grandhomme (72) helped New Zealand recover, seeing them to 192-6 – still trailing by 115 runs – when bad light stopped play on day two.

England only added 17 to their overnight total, with Bairstow deservedly bringing up his century.

In response, Broad and Anderson delivered early with accurate spells to leave the Black Caps reeling.

Openers Tom Latham (0) and Jeet Raval (5) were drawn into drives and edged behind to Bairstow.

It almost got better immediately for England, who reviewed a not out lbw decision against Kane Williamson, but the New Zealand captain just survived.

Ross Taylor (2) edged Broad to Alastair Cook at slip and Henry Nicholls (0) lasted just seven balls, out lbw after the tourists needed a review.

Williamson and Watling appeared to have steadied before the former was caught down the leg side off Anderson for 22.

Despite his team's precarious position, De Grandhomme was initially characteristically aggressive as he combined with Watling for a crucial 142-run partnership.

De Grandhomme was contained after his initial burst and the duo were forced to battle hard for their runs.

Ben Stokes (0-5) bowled three overs, while Jack Leach (0-46) was solid on debut.

However, it was Broad who made another breakthrough as De Grandhomme was caught behind on a day that belonged to England, who are well-placed to level the two-Test series.