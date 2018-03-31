A brace from Jozy Altidore helped Toronto FC to its first win of the MLS season with a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake Friday.

Altidore brace lifts Toronto FC over Real Salt Lake

Altidore struck twice in the first half at BMO Field and Tosaint Ricketts sealed the win to see the MLS Cup champions to their first points of the campaign.

Corey Baird pulled a goal back for Real Salt Lake to make it 2-1 in the 82nd minute, but Ricketts came off the bench to secure Toronto's win.

Toronto missed a huge chance to go ahead in the 15th minute, as Sebastian Giovinco was denied from the penalty spot by Nick Rimando after Damir Kreilach handled in the area.

But there was no denying Altidore eight minutes later as the striker converted a spot-kick.

Altidore doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time, finding the bottom corner from inside the area.

MORE:

Ibrahimovic given hero's welcome as he arrives in LA

| MLS Talking Points: LA rivalry set to debut, Kljestan faces Red Bulls and more

| David Beckham's Miami MLS venture: Owners, team name & everything you need to know

| 'So far they win nothing and I know how to win' - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden World Cup return



While Baird gave the visitors hope, Ricketts secured a much-needed win for Toronto in additional time.