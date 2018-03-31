Super Cup 2018: Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

I-League sides Churchill Brothers and Mohun Bagan come face-to-face in the pre-quarterfinals of the 2018 Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Sunday evening.

Game Churchill Brothers v Mohun Bagan Date Sunday, April 1 Time 8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the Super Cup. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams Star Sports 2/2 HD Hotstar and Jio TV

TEAM NEWS

CHURCHILL BROTHERS

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Key Players: Monday Osagie, Willis Plaza



MOHUN BAGAN

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Key Players: Aser Dipanda, Akram Moghrabi, Cameron Watson



GAME PREVIEW

Mohun Bagan have enjoyed a hundred percent record against Churchill this time winning 5-0 and 2-1 in the I-League matches.

Churchill, who finished ninth in the I-League and were relegated, won't be pushovers. They stunned everyone by beating Indian Super League (ISL) side Delhi Dynamos in the qualifiers, who were a far better side on paper than the Goans.

East Bengal discard Willis Plaza scored a brace as Churchill came back from behind to upset against the Dynamos earlier this month. They are expected to put up a tough fight against the Kolkata giants.



Mohun Bagan will be eyeing a win against the known opponents and book their place in the quarterfinal of the competition. After a tough initial phase in the I-League, Bagan came back strongly and remained in the title race till the very last day.

With every single player fit to play and raring to go, Mohun Bagan will be a force to reckon with in Super Cup 2018.

The Mariners have roped in a new foreign defender Samuel Kane who replaced Nepalese attacker Bimal Gharti Magar. The winger’s move to Kolkata created a lot of hype but it turned out to be an utter disappointment as the youngster got hardly any game time. Mohun Bagan’s defence has been the only weak link in the side this season which prompted Sankarlal to rope in Kane.

Will Mohun Bagan get the better of the Goans once again and qualify for the quarterfinal or can Churchill produce yet another upset by beating the Kolkata giants?