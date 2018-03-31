Kendall Wright, the Chicago Bears' leading receiver last season, is heading to Minnesota, the Vikings announced on Friday.

Former Titans, Bears WR Wright signs with Vikings

With the addition of Wright, the Vikings will add more depth to the receiver position and will fill veteran Jarius Wright's role after the team cut him earlier this month to make room in the salary cap.

The 28-year-old receiver will join Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, giving newly acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins another talented target.

Wright, who signed a one-year, $2million deal with the Bears a year ago, is coming off a strong season where he was Chicago's only receiver to catch more than 50 passes. He hauled in 59 receptions for 614 yards and a score.

The wide receiver was picked in the first round by the Titans in 2012 where he spent the next five seasons. His second season in the NFL proved to be his strongest where he caught 94 passes for 1,079 yards in 2013.