Park, Lindberg pull clear at ANA Inspiration

Park Sung-hyun produced a brilliant eight-under 64 to move into a share of the ANA Inspiration lead Friday.

After an early bogey at Mission Hills Country Club, the South Korean holed seven birdies and an eagle to surge into 12 under.

Park, last year's U.S. Women's Open winner, shares the lead with Pernilla Lindberg (67) at the halfway mark.

Jessica Korda continued her solid start with a four-under 68, but the American is three shots back in outright third.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (67), Charley Hull (68), Amy Olson (68) and Ayako Uehara (71) are at seven under.

Lydia Ko fired a second straight two-under 70 to be in a tie for 16th, while defending champion Ryu So-yeon (70) just made the cut and is back at one over.

World number one Feng Shanshan carded a two-under 70 to sit at three under.