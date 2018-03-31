Beau Hossler took another step towards becoming a household name as he grabbed a one-shot lead at the Houston Open on Friday.

Hossler grabs lead with Fowler lurking

Hossler shot a four-under 68 to gain a one-shot lead at 11 under after the second round.

The American completed the day with five birdies and one bogey.

Rickie Fowler led a group of four players just one shot behind Hossler at 10 under.

Fowler birdied four of his first six holes in round two, but played the rest of the course in even par, resulting in a four-under 68. He has just one top 10 so far this season.

Jordan Spieth, also struggling to find his form in 2018, caught fire with five birdies in a six-hole stretch en route to shooting a five-under 67 to get to nine under.

Spieth was joined at nine under by Julian Suri, Kevin Tway and Bronson Burgoon.

After struggling with his putter all season, Spieth finally saw some putts drop on Friday.

Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar are also in contention at eight under. Justin Rose finished the second round at seven under.