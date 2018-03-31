Beau Hossler took another step toward becoming a household name Friday when he retained his lead on the Houston Open leaderboard.

Houston Open: Beau Hossler grabs Round 2 lead with Rickie Fowler lurking

Hossler, who grabbed a share of the lead after Round 1, shot a 4-under 67 to gain a one-shot lead after Friday's second round at 11 under. Hossler completed the day with five birdies and one bogey.

Rickie Fowler led a group of four players just one shot behind Hossler at 10 under. Fowler birdied four of his first six holes in Round 2, but played the rest of the course in even par, resulting in a 4-under 67. Fowler has just one top 10 so far this season.

Jordan Spieth, also struggling to find his form in 2018, caught fire with five birdies in a six-hole stretch en route to shooting a 5-under 67 to get to 9 under. Spieth was joined at 9 under by Julian Suri, Kevin Tway and Bronson Burgoon.

Spieth had been struggling with his putter all season, but finally saw some putts drop Friday.

Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar are also in contention at 8 under. Justin Rose finished the second round at 7 under.