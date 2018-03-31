Plenty happened on MLB's opening day, but one of the most striking things about it didn't even occur on the field, but in the broadcast booth.

Yankees announcer John Sterling will continue Italian home run call for Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees play-by-play man John Sterling is known for his unique home run calls, but Thursday he broke out one that was outlandish for even him as he called Giancarlo Stanton's first home run with New York with the Italian phrase “Non si può de stoparlo!” which means, "You can't be stopped!" in English.

No, Stanton is not Italian. Also, Sterling has no intention of changing it up.

Sterling's call was met with intrigue, but more so confusion as people had to look up what the phrase meant. They also had to check the language as well as this phrase is not one said every day in baseball stadiums.

In fact, Sterling had to ask the Berlitz Learning Center in Midtown to help him come up with a phrase for a Stanton home run call.

This was indeed an interesting part of opening day, but it's something that will continue into the season as well as Sterling doesn't plan to make a change.

“It’s different,” he told the New York Post . “I’m a bit different.”