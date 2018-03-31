Sunday afternoon's matinee brings a contest between Pumas and Necaxa.

Pumas vs Necaxa: Live stream, starting lineup, kickoff time, & match preview

Both clubs sit just outside of the top eight – cutoff to make the Liga MX Liguilla – and will be looking for a result to potentially poke into the playoff places this week.

Neither team has won in their last four contests, though both went into the international break after a draw.

Can either of these historic clubs get things going with a victory Sunday?

Game Pumas vs. Necaxa Date Sunday, April 1 Time 1 p.m. ET Stream (U.S. only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Pumas players Goalkeepers Saldivar, Magana, Castillo Defenders Van Rankin, Arribas, Quintana, Mendoza, Fuentes, Garcia, Jaquez, Gonzalez Midfielders Escamilla, Cabrera, Gonzalez, Jurado, Zamudio, Gallardo, Diaz, Calderon, Formica Forwards Barrera, Guerron, Alustiza, Figueroa, Asprilla, Acosta, Castillo, Torres

Center back Alejandro Arribas suffered a graphic arm injury during Pumas' draw with Cruz Azul but has trained with a special cast this week and seems set to face the Rayos.

Potential starting XI: Saldivar; Mozo, Arribas, Quintana, Mendoza; Barrera, Cabrera, Diaz, Gallardo; Alustiza; Castillo

Position Necaxa players Goalkeepers Barovero, Fernandez, Gutierrez Defenders Beckeles, Lichnovsky, Hernandez, Ponce, Colula, Gonzalez, Alvarado, De Luna Midfielders Fernandez, Perez, Alvarez, Baez, Villalpando, Alvarado, Davila, Gallegos, Gonzalez, Torres, Allende, Culma Forwards Barragan, Riano, Gonzalez, De Jesus

Matias Fernandez is suspended because of a red card in Necaxa's previous match, a 1-1 draw with Pachuca.

Potential starting XI: Barovero; Beckeles, Lichnovsky, Alvarado, Gallegos; Alvarado, Villalpando, Gonzalez, Baez; Barragan, Davila

GAME PREVIEW

Pumas was the leader of Liga MX at the beginning of the tournament, but a streak of six league matches with a victory has the Mexico City club not only out of the top spot but also out of the playoff positions.

Necaxa, too, sits just outside the top eight but is suffering from its own drought, failing to pick up three points in any of its last four matches.

There's a bit of animosity between these two teams after a recent Copa MX meeting saw a 10-man Necaxa come from behind to top Pumas and advance in the tournament.

This contest could be more significant than the knockout match, though. After a last-place finish in the Apertura, how Pumas' tournament is judged may come down to making the postseason. With three of Pumas' matches after Sunday coming against teams currently in the playoffs, this could be one of the last chances to pick up a result and change course.

Alejandro Arribas looked like he'd be out for the season after a bad arm injury but has been in training this week for Pumas. He's been one of the best performers in the defense this season, and David Patino will hope to have him in the XI against a Necaxa team that has scored in each of its last nine matches.

The Rayos will be missing Matias Fernandez because of a suspension, though. Nacho Ambriz may turn to Xavier Baez or give Costa Rican prospect Gerson Torres his first start of the season.

If Pumas can help Nicolas Castillo up top, it may be able to defend home turf and get back into the top eight. If the Chilean forward is left on an island, look for Necaxa to emerge from the CU with a result once again.