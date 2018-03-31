New York City FC manager Patrick Vieira has heaped praise on Ghana international Ebenezer Ofori following a brilliant performance on his Major League Soccer debut against New England Revolution last week, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ofori draws praise from New York City boss Vieira

The 22-year-old, who joined the Pigeons on loan from Bundesliga side Stuttgart last February, impressed the club's faithful and the former Arsenal captain who couldn't hide his admiration.

He showed a lot of experience [in the Major League Soccer game]. He was really calm on the ball, Vieira told his club's website.

Defensively, I think he helped the team a lot. When a player gives everything to the team this is the minimum that I ask. I think “Eben” was really good for us and he will be a really important player for us, he added.

Ofori was on the books of Ghana Premier League side New Edubiase before completing a move to AIK Stockholm in 2013.

MORE:

Chelsea fans run the rule over Essien's goals at the club



He is expected to start against San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday as New York continue their push to avoid relegation this season.