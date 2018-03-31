The Raiders have released popular punter Marquette King.



Raiders release popular P Marquette King The Raiders have released P Marquette King and waived TE Clive Walford.



King was sixth in the NFL in 2017 on yards per punt (47.4) and tied for 15th for kicks inside the 20 (28).

He was named second team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 2016.

King signed a five-year, $16.5 million deal in 2016 and had three years remaining on his contract.

The punter has been a popular player with the Raiders for several years now and has a loyal following on Instagram with more than 350,000 followers.

Oakland also waived tight end Clive Walford.