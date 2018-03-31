Sunderland moved off the bottom of the Championship table as a surprise 4-1 win at play-off hopefuls Derby County earned former Wales coach Chris Coleman his second victory of 2018.

Sunderland boost survival hopes with shock win at Derby

Craig Forsyth deflected a shot into his own net and gave away a penalty in a miserable individual display, fifth-placed Derby's winless streak stretching to eight matches following an awful team performance at a sodden Pride Park on Friday.

George Honeyman gave the Black Cats an early lead when his strike was glanced beyond Scott Carson by Forsyth, Ashley Fletcher doubling the advantage with a fine solo effort after Rams captain Richard Keogh sloppily gave the ball away.

Although a super strike from Matej Vydra reduced the deficit before the interval, Aiden McGeady wrapped up the points from the spot in the 50th minute after Forsyth clumsily brought down Lynden Gooch.

With Derby in defensive disarray, Fletcher and Paddy McNair were both denied by the woodwork before John O'Shea scrambled in his first club goal since 2013 as Coleman's men collected a vital victory in their fight against the drop to League One.