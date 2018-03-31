News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parker goes distance but no match for AJ
Kiwi Parker brave but can't match Joshua

World Series? Record 21 countries represented on MLB opening-day rosters

Sporting News
Sporting News /

So maybe there is something to MLB calling its championship the World Series.

World Series? Record 21 countries represented on MLB opening-day rosters

World Series? Record 21 countries represented on MLB opening-day rosters

Baseball's claim that it is increasingly a global game gets a boost of support from the breakdown by nationality of major-league rosters on opening day 2018.

According to MLB, 254 players (29 percent) from a record 21 countries and territories outside of the United States were on 25-man rosters and inactive lists as of Thursday. The previous record high for countries of origin was 19, set last year.

Here's the breakdown, per MLB (country/territory, number of players):



Fun fact 2: Dovydas Neverauskas, a former Pirates teammate of Ngoepe, is the first Lithuanian-born player to make an opening day roster, after also making his MLB debut last April.


MORE:
MLB wrap: Opening day features 3 walk-off hits, 2 Giancarlo Stanton bombs, 1 Red Sox meltdown


United States 623
Dominican Republic 84
Venezuela 74
Puerto Rico 19
Cuba 17
Mexico 11
Japan 8
Canada 6
South Korea 6
Colombia 5
Curacao 5
Australia 3
Brazil 3
Nicaragua 3
Panama 1
Aruba 1
German 1
Lithuania 1
The Netherlands 1
South Africa 1
Taiwan 1
U.S. Virgin Islands 1

Fun fact: Blue Jays infielder Gift Ngoepe is the first South African-born player to make an opening-day roster. He also was the first player from an African nation to reach the majors, which he accomplished last April as a member of the Pirates.

Japan 8

Fun fact 2: Dovydas Neverauskas, a former Pirates teammate of Ngoepe, is the first Lithuanian-born player to make an opening day roster, after also making his MLB debut last April.


MORE:
MLB wrap: Opening day features 3 walk-off hits, 2 Giancarlo Stanton bombs, 1 Red Sox meltdown

Back To Top