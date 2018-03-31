So maybe there is something to MLB calling its championship the World Series.

World Series? Record 21 countries represented on MLB opening-day rosters

Baseball's claim that it is increasingly a global game gets a boost of support from the breakdown by nationality of major-league rosters on opening day 2018.

According to MLB, 254 players (29 percent) from a record 21 countries and territories outside of the United States were on 25-man rosters and inactive lists as of Thursday. The previous record high for countries of origin was 19, set last year.

Here's the breakdown, per MLB (country/territory, number of players):

United States 623 Dominican Republic 84 Venezuela 74 Puerto Rico 19 Cuba 17 Mexico 11 Japan 8

Fun fact 2: Dovydas Neverauskas, a former Pirates teammate of Ngoepe, is the first Lithuanian-born player to make an opening day roster, after also making his MLB debut last April.

Canada 6 South Korea 6 Colombia 5 Curacao 5 Australia 3 Brazil 3 Nicaragua 3 Panama 1 Aruba 1 German 1 Lithuania 1 The Netherlands 1 South Africa 1 Taiwan 1 U.S. Virgin Islands 1

Fun fact: Blue Jays infielder Gift Ngoepe is the first South African-born player to make an opening-day roster. He also was the first player from an African nation to reach the majors, which he accomplished last April as a member of the Pirates.

