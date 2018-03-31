News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parker goes distance but no match for AJ
Kiwi Parker brave but can't match Joshua

Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker: Tale of the tape

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker will do battle in a heavyweight unification bout Saturday between two undefeated fighters.

Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker: Tale of the tape

Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker: Tale of the tape

Joshua is regarded as the man to beat in the division and will be out to pad his impressive resume and add Parker's WBO title to his WBA and IBF belts.

But how do the two fighters measure up? Here is the tale of the tape.

ANTHONY JOSHUA

Born: 15/10/1989; Watford, England
Age: 28
Stance: Orthodox
Height: 6ft 6ins
Weight: 242lbs
Reach: 82ins
Professional record: 20 wins, 0 defeats, 20 wins by knockout
KO ratio: 100 percent
Major career titles: WBA and IBF heavyweight titles


JOSEPH PARKER

Born: 9/1/1992; South Auckland, New Zealand
Age: 26
Stance: Orthodox
Height: 6ft 4ins
Weight: 236lbs
Reach: 76ins
Professional record: 24 wins, 0 defeats, 18 wins by knockout
KO ratio: 75 percent
Major career titles: WBO heavyweight

Back To Top