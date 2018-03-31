Achraf Hakimi has disclosed that he has no intention of leaving Real Madrid despite reports linking him away from the Spanish capital.

Achraf Hakimi wants long-term Real Madrid stay

The 19-year-old who made his Spanish La Liga debut against Espanyol on October 1, 2017 has registered 13 appearances and a goal across all competitions for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season.

Despite the limited game-time he has been afforded this campaign, Hakimi disclosed that he sees his future with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

“I can only see myself playing for Real Madrid, they are the club of my life and I have no intention of leaving at all,” Hakimi told Marca.

The Real Madrid academy product who revealed his admiration for Dani Carvajal, who is the club's first choice in his right back position.

“Dani Carvajal is a strong example for me to follow – he came through the academy system like myself and now he is the number one choice and the best right-back.

“I try to watch Dani all the time and learn from everything he does because I love how he plays and it is what I aspire too.

Hakimi could have made his third Champions League appearance when Los Blancos' defeated PSG 3-1 in Madrid due to Carvajal's suspension but Nacho was given the nod instead.

And the youngster has backed his coach’s decisions, predicting a tough test when they visit Juventus for Tuesday’s quarterfinal encounter.

“Zidane was right to start Nacho against Paris Saint-Germain as he did very well and helped us qualify but I will help the coach in any opportunities I can.

“Juventus? We know it will be difficult, but we have no fears against anyone and our goal is always to qualify.”