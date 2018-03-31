This spring Switzerland will welcome some of the most recognisable faces in world football as they prepare to collide in a charity football game.

Match for Solidarity, Ronaldinho vs Figo: How to watch, buy tickets & who's playing in charity game

Brazil legend Ronaldinho and Portugal icon Luis Figo will lead out two star-studded teams in a 'Match for Solidarity' on the banks of Lake Geneva.

Heroes from days gone by will don their boots once more in just a few weeks' time and they will be managed by coaches with undisputed football pedigree.

With not long to go, Goal brings you everything you need to know about the event, including when it's happening, where and what players will be involved.

What is the Match for Solidarity?

The Match for Solidarity is a joint venture between the European football governing body UEFA and the United Nations (UN) that, according to the official UEFA website, has been arranged "in the name of peace, human rights and well-being".

While other similar events have been held in the past, it is the first time UEFA has teamed up with the UN.



All proceeds from the match, including the accompanying charity dinner and digital auction (which starts on April 6), will go to the UEFA Foundation for Children, which will help to finance humanitarian endeavours and projects for children with disabilities.

During the launch of the event in February, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said that he was pleased to see football "being a force for good", while team captain Luis Figo revealed that he was "very honoured" to be part of an event that aims to help children in need.

When & where is the Match for Solidarity?

The Match for Solidarity will be held at Stade de Geneve on Saturday April 21.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 BST (10:00 ET) and pre-match activities will take place in the hour before then.

Game Team Ronaldinho vs Team Figo Date Saturday, April 21 Time 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET

Stade de Geneve is a multi-purpose stadium with a capacity of over 30,000 that is home to Swiss Challenge League side Servette.

It has played host to top level football in the past with three Euro 2008 games taking place there as well as a number of friendly games involving Argentina, England and Brazil.

As well as football, Stade de Geneve has been the venue for rugby union and ice hockey.

Match for Solidarity tickets

Tickets for the game went on sale in February and are available to buy now.

They will cost 10 CHF (£7.50 / €8.50), 17 CHF (£12.70 / €14.50) and 22 CHF (£16.50 / €18.70).

These tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketcorner.ch.

What players are involved?

Ronaldinho and Figo will be supported by a glittering cast in Geneva for the game, as two all-star panels face off.

UEFA has confirmed a number of the players, which you can see below, but the full line-ups of each team will not be announced until closer to the day.

Player Country Eric Abidal France Cafu Brazil Deco Portugal Dida Brazil Youri Djorkaeff France Alexander Frei Switzerland Luis Garcia Spain Nuno Gomes Portugal Christian Karembeu France Fernando Hierro Spain Robbie Keane Republic of Ireland Henrik Larsson Sweden Jari Litmanen Finland Gaizka Mendieta Spain Antonios Nikopolidis Greece Robert Pires France Andrea Pirlo Italy Celia Sasic Germany Dejan Stankovic Serbia

As you can see a vast span of nationalities will be represented in the game, with several World Cup winners also present.

The teams will be managed by three-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti and current France boss Didier Deschamps.

The referee for the match will be Pierluigi Collina.