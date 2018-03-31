AC Milan’s Franck Kessie eyes Juventus scalp

Franck Kessie has backed AC Milan to defeat league leaders Juventus in Saturday’s Serie A encounter.

A win over the Old Lady would move Gennaro Gattuso’s side - placed sixth in the Italian top-flight log - closer to the Champions League qualification zone.

And Kessie who has notched four goals with three assists in 27 league appearances this season, has reiterated his side’s mission when they travel to Turin.

“We always strive to win, and it’ll be the same against Juventus,” Kessie told SkySport Italia.

“We want the three points. Juventus are a great team and it’ll be a very difficult game, but we’ll go to Turin to play our game and bring home the three points.

“We must keep growing and it would be wonderful to pick up a result in Turin."

When asked about the player he would take out of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad, the 21-year-old was quick to pick legendary Italian goalkeeper who has been with the Allianz Arena outfit since 2001.

“I’d say Buffon,” he continued. "He’s a great goalkeeper and every time I see him play, he makes me want to play until I’m 40 years old."

The Cote d’Ivoire international predicted the outcome of Saturday’s game, backing himself to get on the score sheet with a clean slate for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“I will score and we will win 2-0,” he concluded.