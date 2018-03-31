Gronkowski is going to run in the Kentucky Derby.

Horsin' around: Gronkowski to run in 2018 Kentucky Derby

Hold your horses, though, because this is a thoroughbred named for the Patriots tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

The Kentucky-bred racehorse collected his fourth straight win, a clear victory in Friday's Burradon Stakes at Newcastle in England, to clinch an invitation to the 2018 Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs announced Friday.

With the win in the final European Road to the Kentucky Derby points race, Gronkowski moved to 3-0 on synthetic surfaces this season and punched his ticket to the Louisville classic on May 5.

Gronkowski closed out 2017 with a win, making him perfect in four starts since earning a runner-up finish in a pair of turf starts to launch his career.